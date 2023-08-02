Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Restless Dolly Maunder, Kate Grenville recreates the enterprising life of an obscure historical figure

By Susan Sheridan, Emeritus Professor, Flinders University
Dolly Maunder, born in 1881, is the sixth of seven children of a sheep-farming family outside Tamworth in northern New South Wales. Their lives are a relentless round of hard work, indoors and out, relieved only a by few brief years at the local one-teacher school.

Dolly thrives there – “you’re a quick study”, approves the teacher. She also takes note of Miss Murray, the teacher’s daughter, who runs her own school in a nearby village: “the only woman Dolly knew who wasn’t just at home all day, banging the stove door open and closed, heaving the wet sheets around on washday, milking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ America is on the brink of another civil war, this one fuelled by Donald Trump
~ Does picking your nose really increase your risk of COVID?
~ Justin Trudeau's political foes should avoid capitalizing on his marital breakdown
~ What are lymph nodes? And can a massage really improve lymphatic drainage?
~ Sudan: War crimes rampant as civilians killed in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks – new report
~ B.C. labour dispute: It's time for an industrial inquiry commission into ports and automation
~ The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart brings melodrama and Sigourney Weaver as a flower-obsessed matriarch to streaming
~ If the world were coming to an end, what would be the most ethical way to rebuild humanity 'off planet'?
~ Australia has had school nurses for more than 100 years – but we don't use them enough
~ A carbon tax can have economic, not just environmental benefits for Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter