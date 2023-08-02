Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the world were coming to an end, what would be the most ethical way to rebuild humanity 'off planet'?

By Evie Kendal, Senior lecturer of health promotion, Swinburne University of Technology
Climate change and the nuclear threat are raising concerns about our planet’s future ability to support human life. If we launch a species survival mission, who should go?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ B.C. labour dispute: It's time for an industrial inquiry commission into ports and automation
~ The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart brings melodrama and Sigourney Weaver as a flower-obsessed matriarch to streaming
~ Australia has had school nurses for more than 100 years – but we don't use them enough
~ A carbon tax can have economic, not just environmental benefits for Australia
~ Bid-rigging is rife in Australian construction, but the process itself is partly to blame
~ Wild bird feeding surged worldwide during lockdowns. That's good for people, but not necessarily for the birds
~ Counting the wrong sheep: why trouble sleeping is about more than just individual lifestyles and habits
~ Does it matter what time of day I eat? And can intermittent fasting improve my health? Here's what the science says
~ The upside to Canada being knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup
~ Immunity for witnesses is a key tool of prosecutors, whether they're charging Trump or other alleged criminals – here's how it works and what the limits are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter