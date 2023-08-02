Counting the wrong sheep: why trouble sleeping is about more than just individual lifestyles and habits
By Mary Breheny, Associate Professor of Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rosie Gibson, Senior lecturer, School of Psychology, Massey University, Massey University
Self-help articles and books usually point to the things we can do personally to get a good night’s sleep. But the wider social and economic causes of insomnia deserve more attention.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023