Does it matter what time of day I eat? And can intermittent fasting improve my health? Here's what the science says
By Frederic Gachon, Associate Professor, Physiology of Circadian Rhythms, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The University of Queensland
Meltem Weger, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The University of Queensland
Early hunter-gatherers faced long periods of fasting. Their access to food relied on successful hunting, fishing, and the availability of wild plants.
Over time, the development of modern agriculture and the transition to industrialised societies changed our regular eating patterns, shifting our dinner time to later in the day to accommodate work schedules.
Today, with access to an abundance of food, we rarely experience prolonged…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023