Five must-read summer non-fiction books – reviewed by our experts
By Susan Harrow, Professor of French Language and Literature, University of Bristol
Amanda Power, Associate Professor of Medieval History, University of Oxford
Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Rosie Nelson, Lecturer in Gender, University of Bristol
Looking to expand your horizons this summer? We’ve asked our experts to review some of the biggest non-fiction books released this year so far. There are books to expand your knowledge of environmental collapse, others that will give you an insight into the work and lives of creatives like artist Leonora Carrington and actor Elliot Page, and books that offer advice on living better.
- Wednesday, August 2nd 2023