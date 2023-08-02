Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five must-read summer non-fiction books – reviewed by our experts

By Susan Harrow, Professor of French Language and Literature, University of Bristol
Amanda Power, Associate Professor of Medieval History, University of Oxford
Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Rosie Nelson, Lecturer in Gender, University of Bristol
Looking to expand your horizons this summer? We’ve asked our experts to review some of the biggest non-fiction books released this year so far. There are books to expand your knowledge of environmental collapse, others that will give you an insight into the work and lives of creatives like artist Leonora Carrington and actor Elliot Page, and books that offer advice on living better.

1. Surreal Spaces: The Life and Art of Leonora Carrington by Joanna Moorhead

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
