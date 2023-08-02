Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US at Helm of Security Council amid Rising Global Crises

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image inda Thomas -Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, updates the press on her agenda as she assumes the presidency of the Security Council for the month of August at the United Nations Hheadquarters on August 1, 2023 in New York City, US. © 2023 John Lamparski/NurPhoto via AP Photo This week, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council. The ambassador’s agenda for August includes a “focus” on human rights. Human rights undoubtedly deserve to be on the council agenda, as does catastrophic conflict-induced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Science shows the severe climate consequences of new fossil fuel extraction
~ How swarming animals can help humans and AI make better decisions
~ Five must-read summer non-fiction books – reviewed by our experts
~ How community markets for all could be a sustainable alternative to food banks
~ All the evidence against the UK’s plans to expand oil and gas drilling
~ How platforms like Airbnb turn users into narcissistic entrepreneurs
~ Could Trump turn his politics of grievance into a get-out-of-jail card? Neither prosecution nor even jail time have prevented former leaders in Israel, Brazil and Kenya from mounting comebacks
~ Nigeria battles a deadly diphtheria outbreak - what it is and how to control it
~ South Africa's new Marriage Bill raises many thorny issues - a balancing act is needed
~ Oil drilling threatens the Okavango River Basin, putting water in Namibia and Botswana at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter