Nigeria battles a deadly diphtheria outbreak - what it is and how to control it

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
Diphtheria has been reported in Nigeria: more than 790 confirmed cases as of 30 June 2023. There were 83 deaths among the confirmed cases between May 2022 and June 2023. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Oyewale Tomori explains what diphtheria is, its symptoms and how people can protect themselves against the disease.


© The Conversation -
