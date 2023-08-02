Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
A provocative Channel 4 satirical programme, The British Miracle Meat, has led to hundreds of complaints to media regulator Ofcom. The mockumentary depicts ordinary Britons facing the cost of living crisis selling thin slices of their tissue to an innovative factory that uses it to grow lab meat.

The show was inspired by Jonathan Swift’s satire


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria battles a deadly diphtheria outbreak - what it is and how to control it
~ South Africa's new Marriage Bill raises many thorny issues - a balancing act is needed
~ Oil drilling threatens the Okavango River Basin, putting water in Namibia and Botswana at risk
~ Wild times in Madrid's roaring 20s: how Spain's youth partied hard before Franco took away their dance halls
~ Languages are both acquired and learned – so conscious and unconscious effort is needed when picking up a new one
~ Did the Romans and Greeks really enjoy orgies?
~ To fight financial illiteracy, we mapped our money system as waterworks
~ We asked the British public what they really think about net zero – here's what we found
~ Ukraine war: why Crimean Tatar fighters are playing an increasing role in resistance to Russian occupation
~ Sudan conflict displaces nearly four million: UN migration agency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter