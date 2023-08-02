Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe's rulers won't tolerate opposing voices – but its writers refuse to be silenced

By Gibson Ncube, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
The ruling elite in Zimbabwe has always tried to silence opposing political voices and erase histories it does not wish to have aired. Although “democratic” elections have been held since 1980, the country has become what the scholar Eldred Masunungure calls a state of “militarised, electoral authoritarianism”.

As Zimbabwe heads to the polls again in 2023,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
