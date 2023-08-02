Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fear vs pride: how do the Voice to Parliament ads try to influence voters? And is it effective?

By Tom van Laer, Associate Professor of Narratology, University of Sydney
Catherine Sutton-Brady, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Sydney
We looked at two ads for the “no” campaign, and two for “yes”, to see how effective their communication strategies have been.The Conversation


© The Conversation
