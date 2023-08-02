Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities in Gaza Languish after Israeli Airstrikes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Haneen Nabhan, who has physical and intellectual disabilities, next to the ruins of her family’s home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on May 14, 2023.  © 2023 Fatima Shbair/AP Photo Israel’s airstrikes in Jenin in the occupied West Bank in early July reminded me of the nights during rounds of hostilities in Gaza when my family and I worried we wouldn’t survive to see daylight again. The most recent outbreak of hostilities in Gaza in May might have faded from memory for many, but the wounds are still fresh. People with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fear vs pride: how do the Voice to Parliament ads try to influence voters? And is it effective?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo and 'no' advocate Derryn Hinch on the Voice
~ Tajikistan: Extradited Activist at Risk
~ Cambodia: Access to Independent Media Blocked
~ From Duchamp to AI: the transformation of authorship in art
~ Leaving dog and cat poo lying around isn't just gross. It's a problem for native plants and animals, too
~ The most serious Trump indictment yet – a criminal law scholar explains the charges of using ‘dishonesty, fraud and deceit’ to cling to power
~ With yet another indictment, Donald Trump takes us into 'unprecedented' territory once again
~ Voyager 2 has lost track of Earth. Only one antenna in the world can help it 'phone home'
~ 'I had a sadomasochistic fascination with English': a vivid, playful debut disrupts clichés of docile Asian womanhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter