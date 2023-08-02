Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Extradited Activist at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nizomiddin Nasriddinov. © 2023 Private (Berlin, August 2, 2023) – Belarus authorities have extradited Nizomiddin Nasriddinov, a Tajik political activist with refugee status in Germany, to Tajikistan, where he is at serious risk of persecution and torture, Human Rights Watch said today. Tajik authorities should immediately clarify Nasriddinov’s whereabouts, release him if he is in detention, and allow him to rejoin his family in Germany.  Tajik authorities had placed Nasriddinov, an outspoken activist in Group 24, a Tajik opposition political movement that promotes democratic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
