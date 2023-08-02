Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leaving dog and cat poo lying around isn't just gross. It's a problem for native plants and animals, too

By Kylie Soanes, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
It might surprise you to know we share our cities and towns with a huge range of native animals. But dog and cat poo can signal to wildlife that predators are about and they should stay away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fear vs pride: how do the Voice to Parliament ads try to influence voters? And is it effective?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo and 'no' advocate Derryn Hinch on the Voice
~ People with Disabilities in Gaza Languish after Israeli Airstrikes
~ Tajikistan: Extradited Activist at Risk
~ Cambodia: Access to Independent Media Blocked
~ From Duchamp to AI: the transformation of authorship in art
~ The most serious Trump indictment yet – a criminal law scholar explains the charges of using ‘dishonesty, fraud and deceit’ to cling to power
~ With yet another indictment, Donald Trump takes us into 'unprecedented' territory once again
~ Voyager 2 has lost track of Earth. Only one antenna in the world can help it 'phone home'
~ 'I had a sadomasochistic fascination with English': a vivid, playful debut disrupts clichés of docile Asian womanhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter