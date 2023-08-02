Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Access to Independent Media Blocked

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) hold placards in front of VOD office in Phnom Penh on February 13, 2023. © 2023 Suy Se/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government has issued an order to internet service providers to block access to online websites and social media accounts of three major independent media outlets, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should lift its orders to block access to the three outlets – The Cambodia Daily, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and Kamnotra. The action was taken under a directive issued in July…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fear vs pride: how do the Voice to Parliament ads try to influence voters? And is it effective?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo and 'no' advocate Derryn Hinch on the Voice
~ People with Disabilities in Gaza Languish after Israeli Airstrikes
~ Tajikistan: Extradited Activist at Risk
~ From Duchamp to AI: the transformation of authorship in art
~ Leaving dog and cat poo lying around isn't just gross. It's a problem for native plants and animals, too
~ The most serious Trump indictment yet – a criminal law scholar explains the charges of using ‘dishonesty, fraud and deceit’ to cling to power
~ With yet another indictment, Donald Trump takes us into 'unprecedented' territory once again
~ Voyager 2 has lost track of Earth. Only one antenna in the world can help it 'phone home'
~ 'I had a sadomasochistic fascination with English': a vivid, playful debut disrupts clichés of docile Asian womanhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter