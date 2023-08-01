How to read the political polls: 10 things you need to know ahead of the NZ election
By Nicole Satherley, Honorary Academic in Psychology, University of Auckland
Andrew Sporle, Honorary Associate professor, University of Auckland
Lara Greaves, Associate professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Political polls can make for dramatic headlines. But they are a snapshot of when they were taken, not a predictor of election outcomes. Follow these expert tips to make sense of the stats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 1st 2023