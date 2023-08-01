Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learning from Lululemon: If Canada wants to get serious about forced labour, disclosure laws won’t do

By Gayathri Krishna, PhD Candidate, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
Judy Fudge, LIUNA Enrico Henry Mancinelli Chair of Global Labour Issues, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
Kaitlyn Matulewicz, Researcher, Governing Forced Labour in Supply Chains Project
A new study suggests disclosure laws to prevent forced labour in the clothing industry are a form of window dressing designed to ease the conscience of consumers rather than protecting workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
