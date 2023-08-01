Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The reaction to 'X,' Elon Musk's rebrand of Twitter, reflects how we feel about brands

By Alexandra Mogyoros, Assistant Professor in law researching at the intersection of brands, trust, intellectual property and expression, Toronto Metropolitan University
Consumers relate to brands and logos on an emotional level. The response to Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter has revealed the emotional connections people have to the brands they use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump indicted in Jan. 6 case – but his 3 upcoming trials may not keep him off the campaign trail
~ Women's World Cup: The epidemic of ACL tears in female soccer players is about more than just biology
~ AI can help detect breast cancer. But we don't yet know if it can improve survival rates
~ Call of the huia: how NZ’s bird of the century contest helps us express ‘ecological grief’
~ Unique study shows we can train wild predators to hunt alien species they've never seen before
~ How to read the political polls: 10 things you need to know ahead of the NZ election
~ Is it OK to pirate TV shows and movies from streaming services that exploit artists? An ethicist weighs in
~ 'That is the language they understand': why Indigenous students need bilingual teaching at school
~ Is traditional heterosexual romance sexist?
~ Olympic star Nadia Comăneci was a Romanian 'hero' who defected to escape her government. What do her surveillance files reveal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter