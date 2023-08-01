Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegalese Government Dissolves Opposition Party, Cuts Internet

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gendarmes are deployed to calm protests after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been detained, in Dakar, Senegal, July 31, 2023.  © 2023 Ngouda Dione/Reuters On July 31, Senegal’s interior minister announced the dissolution of the opposition party Patriotes africains du Sénégal pour le travail, l'éthique et la fraternité (Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity, or PASTEF) for rallying its supporters during violent protests in June this year and in March 2021. On the same day, the government also restricted access to mobile data internet services to stop…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to read the political polls: 10 things you need to know ahead of the NZ election
~ Is it OK to pirate TV shows and movies from streaming services that exploit artists? An ethicist weighs in
~ 'That is the language they understand': why Indigenous students need bilingual teaching at school
~ Is traditional heterosexual romance sexist?
~ Olympic star Nadia Comăneci was a Romanian 'hero' who defected to escape her government. What do her surveillance files reveal?
~ When Christmas comes so do the kilos. New research tracks Australians' yo-yo weight gain
~ Migraine: A common headache disorder that is underdiagnosed and undertreated
~ Learning from Lululemon: If Canada wants to get serious about forced labour, disclosure laws won’t do
~ The reaction to 'X,' Elon Musk's rebrand of Twitter, reflects how we feel about brands
~ Conspiracy theories: how social media can help them spread and even spark violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter