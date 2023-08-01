Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conspiracy theories: how social media can help them spread and even spark violence

By Christine Abdalla Mikhaeil, Assistant professor in information systems, IÉSEG School of Management
Conspiracy theories may be baseless, but they can have a range of harmful real-world consequences, including spreading lies, undermining trust in media and government and inciting violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to read the political polls: 10 things you need to know ahead of the NZ election
~ Is it OK to pirate TV shows and movies from streaming services that exploit artists? An ethicist weighs in
~ 'That is the language they understand': why Indigenous students need bilingual teaching at school
~ Is traditional heterosexual romance sexist?
~ Olympic star Nadia Comăneci was a Romanian 'hero' who defected to escape her government. What do her surveillance files reveal?
~ When Christmas comes so do the kilos. New research tracks Australians' yo-yo weight gain
~ Migraine: A common headache disorder that is underdiagnosed and undertreated
~ Learning from Lululemon: If Canada wants to get serious about forced labour, disclosure laws won’t do
~ The reaction to 'X,' Elon Musk's rebrand of Twitter, reflects how we feel about brands
~ Senegalese Government Dissolves Opposition Party, Cuts Internet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter