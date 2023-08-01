Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How board games can get people involved in climate action

By Sam Illingworth, Associate Professor, Department of Learning and Teaching Enhancement, Edinburgh Napier University
The dangerous wildfires burning across Europe show us how real the climate crisis has become. When we see these disasters on the news, it’s clear we need to take action on climate change now. But it can still be hard to really understand how. That’s where tabletop games can help.

Tabletop games (board games, card games, role-playing games – anything that can be played around a table) have a unique ability to engage players in complex systems. Experiencing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hiring refugees is not just 'doing a good thing' – research shows it can also help businesses
~ Ukraine war: what young Poles think about their nation's role – here's what our survey shows
~ Curious Kids: what comes after space?
~ Meg 2: the truth about the extinct mega shark – and why even this ridiculous film could inspire future palaeontologists
~ Climate change contributes to violence against children – here's how
~ Music video controversy in Nigeria: Logos Olori misreads a religious time bomb
~ Sudan needs to accept its cultural diversity: urban planning can help rebuild the country and prevent future conflict
~ United Nations wants to resurrect a global disarmament mechanism last used in the 1980s
~ The UK's top financial influencers skew Conservative – which helps explain why Keir Starmer's Labour is so anxious about uncosted spending pledges
~ Nuclear war would be more devastating for Earth's climate than cold war predictions – even with fewer weapons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter