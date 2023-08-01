Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: what young Poles think about their nation's role – here's what our survey shows

By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Piotr Goldstein, Research fellow, Centre for Eastern European and International Studies (ZOiS)
Of the 8 million Ukrainian refugees registered in Europe, some 1.6 million are now in Poland. They have joined another 1.5-2 million who arrived after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. Ukraine’s two main languages, Ukrainian and Russian, are now heard everywhere…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How board games can get people involved in climate action
~ Hiring refugees is not just 'doing a good thing' – research shows it can also help businesses
~ Curious Kids: what comes after space?
~ Meg 2: the truth about the extinct mega shark – and why even this ridiculous film could inspire future palaeontologists
~ Climate change contributes to violence against children – here's how
~ Music video controversy in Nigeria: Logos Olori misreads a religious time bomb
~ Sudan needs to accept its cultural diversity: urban planning can help rebuild the country and prevent future conflict
~ United Nations wants to resurrect a global disarmament mechanism last used in the 1980s
~ The UK's top financial influencers skew Conservative – which helps explain why Keir Starmer's Labour is so anxious about uncosted spending pledges
~ Nuclear war would be more devastating for Earth's climate than cold war predictions – even with fewer weapons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter