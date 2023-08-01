Tolerance.ca
Meg 2: the truth about the extinct mega shark – and why even this ridiculous film could inspire future palaeontologists

By Jack Cooper, Doctoral researcher in Palaeobiology, Swansea University
Otodus megalodon, the biggest shark of all time, has long captured the imaginations of palaeontologists and the public alike. Scientific fascination spawns from the sheer enormity of their fossilised teeth. As big as human hands and serrated like kitchen knives, they were used for cutting down whales unlucky enough to encounter these sharks.

This gigantic predator has been further propelled into the limelight through popular culture. Nowhere has the megalodon made a bigger splash than its starring role in 2018’s The Meg, which will be followed by a sequel this year, Meg 2:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
