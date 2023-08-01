Climate change contributes to violence against children – here's how
By Simone Datzberger, Associate professor, UCL
Jenny Parkes, Professor in Education, Gender and International Development, UCL
Lottie Howard-Merrill, PhD Candidate, UCL
Steven Kator Iorfa, Doctoral Candidate, University of Portsmouth
Every day of the northern hemisphere’s summer in 2023 seems to bring a calamitous headline about the climate: heatwaves, wildfires, massive hailstorms.
