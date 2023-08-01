Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Social media can in fact be made better: Research shows it is possible to reward users for sharing accurate information instead of misinformation

By Ian Anderson, Ph.D. Student in Social Psychology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Gizem Ceylan, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Management, Yale University
Wendy Wood, Provost Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Business, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Fighting misinformation doesn’t have to involve restricting content or dampening people’s enthusiasm for sharing it. The key is turning bad habits into good ones.The Conversation


© The Conversation
