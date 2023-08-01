Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Barbie' is, at its core, a movie about the messy contradictions of motherhood

By Aviva Dove-Viebahn, Assitant Professor of Film and Media Studies, Arizona State University
Editor’s note: This article contains plot spoilers for “Barbie.”

The wildly popular “Barbie” movie has been touted for its celebration – and critique – of femininity.

As a mother and a media scholar, I couldn’t help but see “Barbie” through an even narrower lens:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
