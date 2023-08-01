Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The nuclear arms race's legacy at home: Toxic contamination, staggering cleanup costs and a culture of government secrecy

By William J. Kinsella, Professor Emeritus of Communication, North Carolina State University
Nuclear weapons production and testing contaminated many sites across the US and exposed people unknowingly to radiation and toxic materials. Some have gone uncompensated for decades.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
