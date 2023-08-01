Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, even university graduations are political

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Interventions into the education landscape began subtly at first, but over the years, they were replaced with efforts to reform the curriculum along more religious lines and deeper control mechanisms.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
