Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is equality compatible with the nuclear family? Alva Gotby proposes a radical politics of friendship

By Roger Patulny, Affiliate Researcher, Monash University
Love is usually framed as romantic and desirable: an intimate connection that’s its own reward. That justifies, perhaps, the toil and hard work that make up much of our lives. But it also disguises how much love is also work: a labour performed disproportionately by women.

Alva Gotby’s They Call it Love is a timely reminder of one of the more invisible gender inequalities – the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
