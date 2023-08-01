Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's how wastewater facilities could tackle food waste, generate energy and slash emissions

By Melita Jazbec, Research Principal at the Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology, Sydney, University of Technology Sydney
Andrea Turner, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Ben Madden, Senior Research Consultant at the Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Sydney’s 14 wastewater treatment plants could be modified to also accept food waste, research shows. The ‘anaerobic digestion’ process would produce energy as well as nutrients for reuse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
