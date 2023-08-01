Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Apparent Russian Cluster Munitions Attack

By Human Rights Watch
(Kyiv, August 1, 2023) – Nine civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured in an apparent[IS1]  Russian cluster munition attack on June 8, 2023, in a residential district of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, Human Rights Watch said today.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Creating awareness is a crucial step to breaking the stigma of infertility in Africa
~ Criminalising and prosecuting torture could deter practices such as solitary confinement in detention
~ Australia is about to set its first full employment target – and it will define people's lives for decades
~ Is equality compatible with the nuclear family? Alva Gotby proposes a radical politics of friendship
~ Here's how wastewater facilities could tackle food waste, generate energy and slash emissions
~ Why is Australia having such a warm winter? A climate expert explains
~ A drink each day or just on the weekends? Here's why alcohol-free days are important
~ 70 years of road-based policies created today's problems – does National’s transport plan add up?
~ Bazball by the numbers: what the stats say about English cricket’s ambitious but risky change of pace
~ Taylor Swift didn't just update the lyrics for Better Than Revenge – she updated her public image
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter