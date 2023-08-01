Tolerance.ca
70 years of road-based policies created today's problems – does National’s transport plan add up?

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland
The old joke about “just one more lane” being all that’s needed to solve traffic congestion has been heard a few times since the National Party released its transport policy this week.

The plan is nothing if not ambitious: more and bigger roads worth nearly NZ$25 billion over ten years, including a four-lane motorway from Whangārei to Tauranga at a stated cost of $6 billion.

That might sound like a lot, with the cost per kilometre of road being about $20 million. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
