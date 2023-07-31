Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Kyiv giving Taiwan the cold shoulder? Interview with Ukrainian MP Mykola Knyazhytskyy

By Filip Noubel
While Taipei continues to support Ukraine by sending humanitarian aid, including to refugees across Europe, official Kyiv sides with Beijing and fails to acknowledge Taiwan's overall support.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
