Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking an antidepressant? Mixing it with other medicines – including some cold and flu treatments – can be dangerous

By Treasure McGuire, Assistant Director of Pharmacy, Mater Health SEQ in conjoint appointment as Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Bond University and as Associate Professor (Clinical), The University of Queensland
Antidepressants are prescribed for anxiety or depression but are also used in chronic pain and incontinence. When you get a respiratory infection, it’s important to avoid dangerous interactions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world's most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
~ What does 'infanticide' mean in NZ law? And what must the jury decide in Lauren Dickason's trial?
~ Climate change can drive social tipping points – for better or for worse
~ Help to settle in and friendships beyond class: what makes students feel like they belong at uni
~ Ned Kelly's descendants claim cultural heritage rights over the site of his last stand. The Supreme Court disagrees
~ Australia should offer our 'Pacific family' access rather than simply reacting to China
~ Australian foreign policy is traditionally hitched to the US – but the rise of China requires a middle path for a middle power
~ Cooking (and heating) without gas: what are the impacts of shifting to all-electric homes?
~ Trump facing multiple criminal charges, investigations: 38 articles explain what you need to know
~ Hong Kong court rejects government application for ban on pro-democracy protest song
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter