Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Ban Use of Hazardous Herbicide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A French farmer sprays glyphosate herbicide in a cornfield in northwestern France, April 23, 2021. © 2021 Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images The European Commission is pushing for the reapproval of the herbicide glyphosate for use in the European Union, despite concerns that the reapproval process has failed to adequately account for scientific evidence on the herbicide’s health and environmental risks. The current license for glyphosate use in the EU expires at the end of 2023. Glyphosate has been linked to neurotoxic health effects and is classified as a “probable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong court rejects government application for ban on pro-democracy protest song
~ Ukraine war: after two months of slow progress the long-awaited counteroffensive is picking up speed. Why has it taken so long?
~ Opioids and cocaine are a deadly combination – and 'polydrug' deaths are rising
~ Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what's going on?
~ Why we need to reuse waste energy to achieve net-zero heating systems
~ 3 ways higher education can become more hopeful in the post-pandemic, post-AI era
~ Québec's cultural awareness training makes flawed assumptions that do not prioritize the safety of Indigenous people
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
~ Tourists search for Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia – but does a geographical location for pivotal Bible event even exist?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter