Human Rights Observatory

Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment

By Travis Campbell, Assistant Professor of Economics, Southern Oregon University
Nathaniel Tran, Ph.D. Candidate in Health Policy, Vanderbilt University
Samuel Mann, Associate Economist, RAND
Because of ethical considerations, there are no clinical trials comparing the effects of hormone therapy to conversion therapy on trans youths. But a set of recent studies tease out cause and effect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
