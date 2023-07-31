Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens if someone dies in space?

By Emmanuel Urquieta, Professor of Space Medicine and Emergency Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

What happens if someone dies in space? – Guillermo, Palm Beach, Florida

There’s no question that sending human beings to space is an extraordinarily difficult and perilous proposition.

Since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong court rejects government application for ban on pro-democracy protest song
~ Ukraine war: after two months of slow progress the long-awaited counteroffensive is picking up speed. Why has it taken so long?
~ Opioids and cocaine are a deadly combination – and 'polydrug' deaths are rising
~ Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what's going on?
~ Why we need to reuse waste energy to achieve net-zero heating systems
~ 3 ways higher education can become more hopeful in the post-pandemic, post-AI era
~ Québec's cultural awareness training makes flawed assumptions that do not prioritize the safety of Indigenous people
~ EU Should Ban Use of Hazardous Herbicide
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter