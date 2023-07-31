Sexual violence is a pervasive threat for female farm workers – here's how the US could reduce their risk
By Kathleen Sexsmith, Assistant Professor of Rural Sociology, Penn State
Francisco Alfredo Reyes, Ph.D. Candidate in Rural Sociology & International Agriculture and Development, Penn State
Megan A. M. Griffin, Student Community Engagement Specialist, Connecticut College
Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the US, with workers exposed to vehicles, chemicals and heavy equipment. Women working on farms face another risk: sexual assault.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 31, 2023