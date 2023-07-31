Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to motivate yourself to learn a language

By Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Education, University of Sheffield
Are you thinking about learning a language? Perhaps you’ve decided that it’s time to dust off your classroom French. Maybe you’re planning a trip to Japan and feel like you should make the effort to learn the basics, or work is sending you to the Cairo office for a year and you’ll need Arabic.

Learning a language is a hugely worthwhile endeavour, but two things are certain: it will take a while, and motivation will be crucial.

I research language learners’ motivation, using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
