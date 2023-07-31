Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's bad to always suck your stomach in

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
‘Hourglass syndrome’ can cause changes in the appearance of the stomach – and may also affect other parts of the body.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
