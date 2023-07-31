Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving AI direct control over anything is a bad idea – here's how it could do us real harm

By Guillaume Thierry, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Bangor University
The release of the advanced chatbot ChatGPT in 2022 got everyone talking about artificial intelligence (AI). Its sophisticated capabilities amplified concerns about AI becoming so advanced that soon we would not be able to control it. This even led some experts and industry leaders to warn that the technology could lead to human extinction.

Other commentators, though, were not convinced. The distinguished professor of linguistics, Noam Chomsky, dismissed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
~ Tourists search for Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia – but does a geographical location for pivotal Bible event even exist?
~ What happens if someone dies in space?
~ Hiroshima attack marks its 78th anniversary – its lessons of unnecessary mass destruction could help guide future nuclear arms talks
~ Justice Department launches civil rights investigation of Memphis police – 4 essential reads about holding police accountable
~ Is Congress on a witch hunt? 5 ways to judge whether oversight hearings are legitimate or politicized
~ Sexual violence is a pervasive threat for female farm workers – here's how the US could reduce their risk
~ Kole Omotoso, the Nigerian writer, scholar and actor who inspired a continent
~ Degrowth: slowing down rich economies to deal with climate change is a flawed idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter