Human Rights Observatory

Togo: “Some women give birth on the floor” amid staff shortages, poor facilities

By Amnesty International
The Togolese authorities must urgently strengthen access to maternal healthcare in the country and reduce infant and neonatal mortality, Amnesty International said today to mark African Women's Day. Togo has an infant mortality rate of 43 deaths per 1000 live births and a neonatal mortality rate, which refers to newborns dying before reaching 28 days


