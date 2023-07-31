Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

David Grann's The Wager: a drama of murder, insurrection, escape and an empire at sea

By Killian Quigley, Research Fellow in Literary Studies, Australian Catholic University
In 1740, a modest squadron of ships from Britain’s Royal Navy departed Portsmouth in pursuit of an immoderate treasure. Commodore George Anson, who led the flotilla, was tasked with sailing south and west across the Atlantic Ocean, rounding Cape Horn, and interfering in imperial Spain’s lucrative trans-Pacific trade. But even before the mission got underway, its prospects of success appeared dubious.

A sizeable proportion of the roughly 2,000 sailors and non-seamen under Anson’s command lacked suitable experience. Worse still was the fact that so many of them took up their posts already…The Conversation


