Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ali Cobby Eckermann's She is the Earth is unlike any other book in Australian literature

By Aidan Coleman, Senior Lecturer, English and Creative Writing, Southern Cross University
By any objective measure – publications, sales, recognition – the literature of First Nations peoples in Australia is undergoing a resurgence. At the forefront in poetry has been Yankunytjatjara poet, Ali Cobby Eckermann. Magabala Books, the Broome-based independent Aboriginal publisher of Eckermann’s latest book She is the Earth, has also played a large part in this revival.

Review: She is the Earth – Ali Cobby Eckermann (Magabala Books)


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The secret lives of silky sharks: unveiling their whereabouts supports their protection
~ Secrets wrapped in fabric: how our study of 100 decomposing piglet bodies will help solve criminal cases
~ Renaming obesity won't fix weight stigma overnight. Here's what we really need to do
~ We need more than a definition change to fix Australia's culture of permanent 'casual' work
~ More corrupt, fractured and ostracised: how Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades on top
~ How do you know when it's time to think seriously think about changing your child's school?
~ New professional league for women’s hockey a reminder of NHL’s uncertain beginnings
~ Inflation is down overall, so why are my grocery bills still going up?
~ The shift from owning to renting goods is ushering in a new era of consumerism
~ Oil and gas sector's low compliance with methane regulations jeopardizes Canada's net-zero goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter