Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The shift from owning to renting goods is ushering in a new era of consumerism

By Seung Hwan (Mark) Lee, Professor and Associate Dean of Engagement & Inclusion, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
These days people prefer to simply have access to goods and services, rather than outright owning them. But what does this mean for the future of consumerism?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New professional league for women’s hockey a reminder of NHL’s uncertain beginnings
~ Inflation is down overall, so why are my grocery bills still going up?
~ Oil and gas sector's low compliance with methane regulations jeopardizes Canada's net-zero goals
~ Disabled Nigerians battle when using minibus taxis – they share their experiences
~ Cameroon's anglophone conflict has lasted for six years: what citizens say about how to end it
~ Zimbabwe’s ‘Patriotic Act’ erodes freedoms and may be a tool for repression
~ Meet the gigantic extinct reptile that weighed as much as an adult black rhino
~ Niger coup: Military takeover is a setback for democracy and US interests in West Africa
~ ASEAN ministerial meeting: another failed attempt to address Myanmar issue - what's next?
~ Inquiry must assess how Canada’s fragmented COVID-19 response lost the public’s trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter