Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon's anglophone conflict has lasted for six years: what citizens say about how to end it

By Gordon Crawford, Professor, Coventry University
Maurice Beseng, Teaching Fellow, University of Birmingham
The armed conflict in Cameroon between separatist groups and the military is in its sixth year. Armed groups are fighting for secession of the English-speaking north-west and south-west regions and establishment of the Republic of Ambazonia. The government rejected a Canadian peace…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
