Human Rights Observatory

Niger coup: Military takeover is a setback for democracy and US interests in West Africa

By Leonardo A. Villalón, Professor of Political Science and African Studies, University of Florida
Niger had been seen as a relatively stable nation in an unstable region. The coup could spark fears in the West that the nation may align interests with Russia and the Wagner Group.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
