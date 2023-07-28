Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inquiry must assess how Canada’s fragmented COVID-19 response lost the public’s trust

By Tania Bubela, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kimberlyn McGrail, Professor of Health Services and Policy Research, University of British Columbia
Sharmistha Mishra, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto
Now is the time to learn from the COVID-19 response through an action-oriented independent inquiry focused on accountability. Reforms to data generation, access and use are essential.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sustainable innovations: Dang, Nepal turns dung into energy
~ The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse – it would mean even greater climate chaos across Europe
~ OHCHR condemns executions in Kuwait and Singapore, pushes for global ban
~ During visit to Greece, UN official calls for enhanced refugee protection
~ ISRAEL/OPT: 500 Palestinians facing forcible eviction, displacement, and segregation
~ Russia Bans ‘TV Rain’ for Critical Reporting
~ Can Algerian human rights defenders be safe in Tunisia?
~ Haitian refugees land on Jamaican shores, while CARICOM’s efforts to help its troubled member state falter
~ The end of Twitter – how Elon Musk's rebrand to X could foster the platform's dark side
~ Russia-Africa summit: Putin offers unconvincing giveaways in a desperate bid to make up for killing the Ukraine grain deal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter