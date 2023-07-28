Tolerance.ca
ISRAEL/OPT: 500 Palestinians facing forcible eviction, displacement, and segregation

By Amnesty International
An Israeli court has given the go-ahead for the forced eviction of 500 Palestinian Bedouins in the Negev/Naqab region, highlighting the deep discrimination that Palestinian citizens of Israel face under apartheid, Amnesty International said today. In a judgment issued on 27 July, the Beer’sheva Magistrate’s Court said residents of the village of Ras Jrabah must […] The post ISRAEL/OPT: 500 Palestinians facing forcible eviction, displacement, and segregation  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
