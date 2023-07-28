Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Bans ‘TV Rain’ for Critical Reporting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of TV-Rain, at their newsroom in Moscow in August 2021. On July 25, 2023, Russia’s prosecutor general declared the station to be an “undesirable” organization. © 2021 REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina This week, Russian authorities banned TV Rain, a prominent independent online broadcaster, as “undesirable,” accusing it of spreading false information about Russia’s war on Ukraine, “discrediting” the military and government, and quoting other banned outlets. Since 2015, Russia’s “undesirables” law has allowed the country’s prosecutor general…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
