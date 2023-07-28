Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survivors Speak Out on Sexual Violence in West Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rainbow is seen over makeshift shelters of people who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, during a sunset in Adre, Chad, July 27, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Nusra and Khadija share the bond of being cousins and of living in the same small town in West Darfur. Now they share a darker bond: both survivors of sexual violence in the conflict in Sudan. Human Rights Watch researchers spoke with the cousins in eastern Chad, while documenting abuses against dozens of survivors of atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militia…


© Human Rights Watch -
